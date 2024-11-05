Halftime Report

A win for Lipscomb would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 41-34 lead against Duquesne.

Lipscomb came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Lipscomb Bisons @ Duquesne Dukes

Current Records: Lipscomb 0-0, Duquesne 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Lipscomb Bisons will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Duquesne Dukes. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse.

Looking back to last season, Duquesne finished on the right side of .500 (20-11), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. Similarly, Lipscomb also assembled a winning record last year, also finishing the season 20-11.

Everything went Duquesne's way against Lipscomb in their previous matchup back in November of 2019, as Duquesne made off with a 58-36 win. Does Duquesne have another victory up their sleeve, or will Lipscomb turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Going forward, Duquesne is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. They finished last season with a 12-16 record against the spread.

Odds

Duquesne is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Lipscomb, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

Duquesne won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.