Who's Playing

Maine Black Bears @ Duquesne Dukes

Current Records: Maine 6-5, Duquesne 2-7

How To Watch

What to Know

The Duquesne Dukes' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Maine Black Bears at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. The Dukes will be strutting in after a victory while the Black Bears will be stumbling in from a loss.

Duquesne is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They came out on top against Delaware by a score of 80-66 on Friday. The over/under was set at 145.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Duquesne's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Tre Dinkins III led the charge by posting 18 points plus five rebounds. Dinkins III's performance made up for a slower matchup against Saint Peter's last Tuesday. The team also got some help courtesy of Chabi Barre, who had ten points along with five rebounds.

Duquesne smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in four consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, Maine ended up a good deal behind Fordham on Sunday and lost 87-72.

AJ Lopez put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 8 for 14 en route to 24 points. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in field goal percentage (57.1%).

Duquesne's win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 2-7. As for Maine, they dropped their record down to 6-5 with the defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road.

Looking forward, Duquesne is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. Currently 6-3 against the spread, Maine has been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, Duquesne is only 2-7 ATS.

Everything came up roses for Duquesne against Maine in their previous meeting back in December of 2018, as the squad secured a 72-46 victory. In that contest, Duquesne amassed a halftime lead of 40-16, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Wednesday.

Odds

Duquesne is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Maine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dukes as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 132.5 points.

Series History

Duquesne won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.