Who's Playing

Massachusetts Minutemen @ Duquesne Dukes

Current Records: Massachusetts 9-12, Duquesne 9-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Massachusetts Minutemen and the Duquesne Dukes are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. The Minutemen are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.5 points per game this season.

Massachusetts is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Rhode Island just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Wednesday. They fell 88-82 to the Rams. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Rahsool Diggins put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted 27 points in addition to two steals. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in offensive rebounds (four).

Even though they lost, Massachusetts smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 13 offensive rebounds in four consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, Duquesne's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight defeat. They took a 76-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of Saint Joseph's.

Duquesne's loss came about despite a quality game from Tre Dinkins III, who went 11 for 19 en route to 27 points plus two steals. Jahsean Corbett was another key player, posting nine points in addition to eight rebounds.

Massachusetts' defeat dropped their record down to 9-12. As for Duquesne, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 9-12.

Massachusetts took their win against Duquesne in their previous matchup back in January of 2024 by a conclusive 80-61. The rematch might be a little tougher for Massachusetts since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Massachusetts has won 5 out of their last 9 games against Duquesne.