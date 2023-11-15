Who's Playing

Princeton Tigers @ Duquesne Dukes

Current Records: Princeton 2-0, Duquesne 3-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Duquesne Dukes will be playing at home against the Princeton Tigers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Duquesne entered their tilt with Stony Brook with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Dukes were the clear victor by a 85-63 margin over the Seawolves. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.7% better than the opposition, as Duquesne did.

Duquesne got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Jimmy Clark III out in front who earned 24 points along with 4 steals. Clark III is absolutely dominating the steal category: he's posted at least three every time he's taken the court this season. Fousseyni Drame was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Even though Princeton has not done well against Hofstra recently (they were 0-3 in their previous three matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Friday. The Tigers walked away with a 74-67 win over the Pride. That's two games straight that Princeton has won by exactly seven points.

The Dukes' victory bumped their record up to 3-0. As for the Tigers, the victory makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 2-0.

The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. As for their next game, Duquesne is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This contest will be their fourth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-1 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Duquesne have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Princeton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Duquesne is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Princeton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dukes as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Duquesne won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.