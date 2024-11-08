Who's Playing

Princeton Tigers @ Duquesne Dukes

Current Records: Princeton 1-0, Duquesne 0-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 8, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: CURE Insurance Arena -- Trenton, New Jersey

CURE Insurance Arena -- Trenton, New Jersey

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Princeton Tigers will face off against the Duquesne Dukes at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at CURE Insurance Arena. The Tigers will be strutting in after a victory while the Dukes will be stumbling in from a loss.

Princeton gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Monday. They dodged a bullet and finished off Iona 81-80.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Duquesne last Monday, but the final result did not. They fell 77-72 to Lipscomb.

The losing side was boosted by Tre Dinkins III, who went 6 for 10 en route to 16 points.

Princeton came out on top in a nail-biter against Duquesne when the teams last played back in November of 2023, sneaking past 70-67. Does Princeton have another victory up their sleeve, or will Duquesne turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Princeton is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 14-12 record against the spread.

Odds

Duquesne is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Princeton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dukes as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 146 points.

Series History

Duquesne and Princeton both have 1 win in their last 2 games.