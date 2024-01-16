Who's Playing

Richmond Spiders @ Duquesne Dukes

Current Records: Richmond 11-5, Duquesne 9-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Richmond is 8-2 against Duquesne since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Duquesne is crawling into this contest hobbled by three consecutive losses, while Richmond will bounce in with six consecutive wins.

On Saturday, the Spiders beat the Patriots 77-70.

Jordan King was the offensive standout of the match as he went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 31 points and 1 assists. He set a new season high mark in steals with five. Isaiah Bigelow was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Duquesne last Friday, but the final result did not. They took a 72-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Flyers. Duquesne has struggled against Dayton recently, as their game on Friday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Despite the loss, Duquesne got a solid performance out of Jake DiMichele, who scored 12 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points DiMichele has scored all season.

The Spiders pushed their record up to 11-5 with that win, which was their ninth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 77.6 points per game. As for the Dukes, their defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 9-6.

Richmond came out on top in a nail-biter against Duquesne when the teams last played back in January of 2023, sneaking past 75-73. The rematch might be a little tougher for Richmond since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Richmond has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Duquesne.