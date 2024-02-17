Who's Playing

Saint Joseph's Hawks @ Duquesne Dukes

Current Records: Saint Joseph's 16-9, Duquesne 14-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: USA Network

USA Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Saint Joseph's and the Dukes are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2017, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Saint Joseph's found out the hard way on Wednesday. They fell 64-59 to the Ramblers.

Despite the defeat, Saint Joseph's got a solid performance out of Xzayvier Brown, who scored 29 points along with seven rebounds and two steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Brown has scored all season.

Meanwhile, the Dukes lost to the Flyers on the road by a decisive 75-59 margin on Tuesday. The over/under was set at 134 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Despite their defeat, Duquesne saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jimmy Clark III, who scored 14 points along with three steals, was perhaps the best of all.

The Hawks' loss dropped their record down to 16-9. As for the Dukes, their defeat dropped their record down to 14-10.

Saint Joseph's came out on top in a nail-biter against the Dukes when the teams last played back in January, sneaking past 71-69. The rematch might be a little tougher for Saint Joseph's since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Duquesne and Saint Joseph's both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.