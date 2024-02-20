Who's Playing

Saint Louis 9-16, Duquesne 15-10

Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Saint Louis Billikens and the Duquesne Dukes are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 20th at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Saint Louis knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully the Dukes like a good challenge.

Saint Louis pushed their score all the way to 85 on Friday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They took a 95-85 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Rams. Saint Louis has struggled against the Rams recently, as their contest on Friday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

The losing side was boosted by Sincere Parker, who scored 30 points along with four steals. He hasn't dropped below 30 points for three straight games. Terrence Hargrove Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 18 points.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 25.7% better than the opposition, a fact Duquesne proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 66-56 victory over the Hawks.

Duquesne can attribute much of their success to David Dixon, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds.

The Billikens have not been sharp recently as the team's lost eight of their last nine matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-16 record this season. As for the Dukes, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 15-10 record this season.

Saint Louis beat the Dukes 90-85 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Saint Louis since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Saint Louis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Duquesne.