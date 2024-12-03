Who's Playing

Saint Peter's Peacocks @ Duquesne Dukes

Current Records: Saint Peter's 3-3, Duquesne 1-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

What to Know

After three games on the road, Duquesne is heading back home. They will welcome the Saint Peter's Peacocks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. The Dukes might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 20 turnovers on Tuesday.

Having struggled with seven losses in a row dating back to last season, Duquesne finally turned things around against Old Dominion on Tuesday. They walked away with a 67-54 victory over the Monarchs.

Meanwhile, Saint Peter's entered their tilt with FDU on Tuesday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They skirted past the Knights 78-76. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win the Peacocks have posted since March 15th.

Duquesne made their fans wait, but they finally earned their first win of the season to make their record 1-6. As for Saint Peter's, the victory got them back to even at 3-3.

Duquesne was able to grind out a solid win over Saint Peter's in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, winning 68-59. Does Duquesne have another victory up their sleeve, or will Saint Peter's turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Duquesne won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.