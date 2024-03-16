Halftime Report

Duquesne is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 28-22 lead against St. Bona.

Duquesne entered the matchup having won six straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it seven, or will St. Bona. step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

St. Bona. Bonnies @ Duquesne Dukes

Current Records: St. Bona. 18-12, Duquesne 20-11

How To Watch

What to Know

The Duquesne Dukes and the St. Bona. Bonnies are set to clash at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Barclays Center in an Atlantic 10 postseason contest. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Duquesne entered their tilt with Dayton with five consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with six. The Dukes came out on top against the Flyers by a score of 65-57 on Thursday.

Among those leading the charge was Jimmy Clark III, who scored 16 points.

Meanwhile, it may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but St. Bona. ultimately got the result they hoped for on Thursday. They slipped by the Ramblers 75-74. 75 seems to be a good number for St. Bona. as the team scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

St. Bona.'s win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Daryl Banks III, who scored 22 points along with eight rebounds. Another player making a difference was Assa Essamvous, who scored 11 points along with seven rebounds and two blocks.

The Dukes are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine matches, which provided a massive bump to their 22-11 record this season. As for the Bonnies, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 20-12.

Duquesne is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Duquesne is expected to win, but their 9-14 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Duquesne was able to grind out a solid victory over St. Bona. when the teams last played back in February, winning 75-69. Does Duquesne have another victory up their sleeve, or will St. Bona. turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Duquesne is a slight 1-point favorite against St. Bona., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

Series History

St. Bona. has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Duquesne.