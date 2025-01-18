Who's Playing

St. Bona. Bonnies @ Duquesne Dukes

Current Records: St. Bona. 15-3, Duquesne 8-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the St. Bona. Bonnies and the Duquesne Dukes are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. The Bonnies' defense has only allowed 62.3 points per game this season, so the Dukes' offense will have their work cut out for them.

St. Bona. is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 129, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against Richmond by a score of 63-49 on Wednesday. The 63-point effort marked the Bonnies' lowest-scoring matchup of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead St. Bona. to victory, but perhaps none more so than Melvin Council Jr., who had 14 points plus seven rebounds and five assists. Chance Moore was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on 15 points and nine rebounds.

Even though they won, St. Bona. struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in March of 2024.

George Wash. typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Duquesne proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 73-65 win over the Revolutionaries. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 138 point over/under.

Among those leading the charge was Maximus Edwards, who went 8 for 10 en route to 22 points plus four steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against Saint Joseph's last Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround.

St. Bona.'s victory bumped their record up to 15-3. As for Duquesne, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a massive bump to their 8-9 record this season.

St. Bona. came up short against Duquesne in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, falling 70-60. Can St. Bona. avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

St. Bona. has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Duquesne.