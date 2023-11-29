Who's Playing

UC Irvine Anteaters @ Duquesne Dukes

Current Records: UC Irvine 6-1, Duquesne 4-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

What to Know

The Duquesne Dukes will be playing at home against the UC Irvine Anteaters at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Duquesne might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up six turnovers on Wednesday.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Duquesne found out the hard way. They took a 89-79 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cornhuskers.

Dae Dae Grant put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 24 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Kareem Rozier, who scored 16 points.

Meanwhile, UC Irvine entered their tilt with Rice with five consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with six. The Anteaters strolled past the Owls with points to spare on Friday, taking the game 83-68.

Among those leading the charge was Justin Hohn, who scored 18 points along with 9 rebounds. Derin Saran was another key contributor, scoring 16 points.

Their wins bumped the Dukes to 4-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Duquesne and UC Irvine are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Duquesne hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.5 points per game. However, it's not like UC Irvine struggles in that department as they've been even better at 81.7 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Everything went Duquesne's way against UC Irvine when the teams last played back in December of 2021 as Duquesne made off with a 76-54 victory. Does Duquesne have another victory up their sleeve, or will UC Irvine turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Duquesne won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.