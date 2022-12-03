Who's Playing
Ball State @ Duquesne
Current Records: Ball State 4-3; Duquesne 6-1
What to Know
The Duquesne Dukes will stay at home another game and welcome the Ball State Cardinals at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 3 at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Duquesne will be strutting in after a win while the Cardinals will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Dukes had enough points to win and then some against the Santa Barbara Gauchos on Tuesday, taking their contest 72-61. Duquesne's guard Dae Dae Grant did his thing and shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with 26 points.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Ball State as they fell 67-65 to the San Jose State Spartans on Sunday.
Duquesne is now 6-1 while Ball State sits at 4-3. Duquesne is 4-1 after wins this year, and the Cardinals are 2-0 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.