Who's Playing

Ball State @ Duquesne

Current Records: Ball State 4-3; Duquesne 6-1

What to Know

The Duquesne Dukes will stay at home another game and welcome the Ball State Cardinals at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 3 at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Duquesne will be strutting in after a win while the Cardinals will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Dukes had enough points to win and then some against the Santa Barbara Gauchos on Tuesday, taking their contest 72-61. Duquesne's guard Dae Dae Grant did his thing and shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with 26 points.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Ball State as they fell 67-65 to the San Jose State Spartans on Sunday.

Duquesne is now 6-1 while Ball State sits at 4-3. Duquesne is 4-1 after wins this year, and the Cardinals are 2-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.