Who's Playing
Davidson @ Duquesne
Current Records: Davidson 13-14; Duquesne 19-9
What to Know
The Davidson Wildcats are 8-1 against the Duquesne Dukes since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Davidson and Duquesne will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2 p.m. ET at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. The Wildcats won both of their matches against Duquesne last season (72-61 and 74-50) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
Davidson didn't have too much trouble with the St. Bonaventure Bonnies at home on Wednesday as they won 74-61. Among those leading the charge for Davidson was guard Foster Loyer, who had 27 points and five assists.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between the Dukes and the La Salle Explorers on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Duquesne wrapped it up with a 91-74 victory on the road. Duquesne's forward Joe Reece was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 26 points in addition to seven rebounds.
Their wins bumped the Wildcats to 13-14 and Duquesne to 19-9. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: USA Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Davidson have won eight out of their last nine games against Duquesne.
- Feb 23, 2022 - Davidson 74 vs. Duquesne 50
- Feb 14, 2022 - Davidson 72 vs. Duquesne 61
- Jan 05, 2021 - Davidson 61 vs. Duquesne 48
- Jan 05, 2020 - Duquesne 71 vs. Davidson 64
- Jan 05, 2019 - Davidson 65 vs. Duquesne 61
- Feb 24, 2018 - Davidson 71 vs. Duquesne 60
- Jan 24, 2017 - Davidson 74 vs. Duquesne 60
- Feb 06, 2016 - Davidson 93 vs. Duquesne 82
- Jan 06, 2016 - Davidson 77 vs. Duquesne 66