Who's Playing

Davidson @ Duquesne

Current Records: Davidson 13-14; Duquesne 19-9

What to Know

The Davidson Wildcats are 8-1 against the Duquesne Dukes since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Davidson and Duquesne will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2 p.m. ET at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. The Wildcats won both of their matches against Duquesne last season (72-61 and 74-50) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Davidson didn't have too much trouble with the St. Bonaventure Bonnies at home on Wednesday as they won 74-61. Among those leading the charge for Davidson was guard Foster Loyer, who had 27 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between the Dukes and the La Salle Explorers on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Duquesne wrapped it up with a 91-74 victory on the road. Duquesne's forward Joe Reece was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 26 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Wildcats to 13-14 and Duquesne to 19-9. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: USA Network

USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Davidson have won eight out of their last nine games against Duquesne.