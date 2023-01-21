Who's Playing
Fordham @ Duquesne
Current Records: Fordham 14-4; Duquesne 13-6
What to Know
The Duquesne Dukes will be returning home after a three-game road trip. Duquesne and the Fordham Rams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. The Dukes lost both of their matches to Fordham last season on scores of 71-72 and 54-65, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.
Duquesne came up short against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies on Wednesday, falling 65-56. Guard Jimmy Clark III had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 32 minutes with 5-for-14 shooting.
Meanwhile, Fordham skirted by the La Salle Explorers 66-64 on Saturday thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard Antrell Charlton with 0:02 remaining. Having forecasted a close win for Fordham, the oddsmakers were right on the money. They can attribute much of their success to guard Will Richardson, who had 19 points, and forward Khalid Moore, who posted a double-double on 12 boards and 11 points.
Fordham's victory lifted them to 14-4 while Duquesne's defeat dropped them down to 13-6. We'll see if the Rams can repeat their recent success or if the Dukes bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Duquesne have won eight out of their last 13 games against Fordham.
- Feb 12, 2022 - Fordham 65 vs. Duquesne 54
- Jan 12, 2022 - Fordham 72 vs. Duquesne 71
- Jan 27, 2021 - Duquesne 86 vs. Fordham 62
- Jan 09, 2021 - Duquesne 48 vs. Fordham 45
- Feb 16, 2020 - Duquesne 59 vs. Fordham 54
- Jan 15, 2020 - Duquesne 58 vs. Fordham 56
- Feb 09, 2019 - Duquesne 74 vs. Fordham 66
- Jan 09, 2019 - Duquesne 66 vs. Fordham 61
- Feb 10, 2018 - Fordham 80 vs. Duquesne 57
- Jan 06, 2018 - Duquesne 64 vs. Fordham 41
- Feb 22, 2017 - Fordham 70 vs. Duquesne 52
- Dec 30, 2016 - Duquesne 75 vs. Fordham 72
- Mar 02, 2016 - Fordham 78 vs. Duquesne 69