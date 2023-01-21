Who's Playing

Fordham @ Duquesne

Current Records: Fordham 14-4; Duquesne 13-6

What to Know

The Duquesne Dukes will be returning home after a three-game road trip. Duquesne and the Fordham Rams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. The Dukes lost both of their matches to Fordham last season on scores of 71-72 and 54-65, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

Duquesne came up short against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies on Wednesday, falling 65-56. Guard Jimmy Clark III had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 32 minutes with 5-for-14 shooting.

Meanwhile, Fordham skirted by the La Salle Explorers 66-64 on Saturday thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard Antrell Charlton with 0:02 remaining. Having forecasted a close win for Fordham, the oddsmakers were right on the money. They can attribute much of their success to guard Will Richardson, who had 19 points, and forward Khalid Moore, who posted a double-double on 12 boards and 11 points.

Fordham's victory lifted them to 14-4 while Duquesne's defeat dropped them down to 13-6. We'll see if the Rams can repeat their recent success or if the Dukes bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Duquesne have won eight out of their last 13 games against Fordham.