Who's Playing

George Mason @ Duquesne

Current Records: George Mason 13-11; Duquesne 15-8

What to Know

The George Mason Patriots haven't won a contest against the Duquesne Dukes since March 1 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. GMU and Duquesne will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. The Dukes will be strutting in after a win while the Patriots will be stumbling in from a defeat.

GMU came up short against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers this past Saturday, falling 69-61. George Mason's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Malik Henry, who had 14 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Duquesne made easy work of the George Washington Colonials this past Saturday and carried off a 93-67 victory. Duquesne got double-digit scores from four players: guard Dae Dae Grant (18), guard Quincy McGriff (17), forward Joe Reece (13), and forward Tre Williams (12).

The Patriots are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with GMU, who are 12-12 against the spread.

George Mason's loss took them down to 13-11 while Duquesne's win pulled them up to 15-8. Dae Dae Grant will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 18 points and five assists along with six boards this past Saturday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if George Mason's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Dukes are a 4.5-point favorite against the Patriots, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Duquesne have won four out of their last five games against George Mason.