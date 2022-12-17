Who's Playing

Indiana State @ Duquesne

Current Records: Indiana State 9-2; Duquesne 7-3

What to Know

The Duquesne Dukes have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Indiana State Sycamores at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 17 at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. The Dukes earned a 74-71 win in their most recent game against Indiana State in November of 2019.

The DePaul Blue Demons typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Duquesne proved too difficult a challenge. Duquesne had enough points to win and then some against DePaul, taking their matchup 66-55. Guard Dae Dae Grant (15 points), forward Joe Reece (15 points), and guard Jimmy Clark III (13 points) were the top scorers for Duquesne.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Sycamores as they fell 88-85 to the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles on Sunday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Dukes are expected to win a tight contest Saturday. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Duquesne, who are 5-6 against the spread.

Duquesne's victory lifted them to 7-3 while Indiana State's loss dropped them down to 9-2. We'll see if Duquesne can repeat their recent success or if Indiana State bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Dukes are a slight 1-point favorite against the Sycamores, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dukes as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Duquesne won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.