Who's Playing

Loyola Chicago @ Duquesne

Current Records: Loyola Chicago 7-12; Duquesne 13-7

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Loyola Chicago Ramblers will be on the road. Loyola Chicago and the Duquesne Dukes will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. The Ramblers will be strutting in after a victory while Duquesne will be stumbling in from a loss.

The St. Bonaventure Bonnies typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Loyola Chicago proved too difficult a challenge. Loyola Chicago had enough points to win and then some against St. Bonaventure, taking their contest 67-55. Four players on Loyola Chicago scored in the double digits: forward Tom Welch (16), forward Jeameril Wilson (11), guard Marquise Kennedy (10), and center Jacob Hutson (10).

Meanwhile, the point spread favored the Dukes this past Saturday, but luck did not. They came up short against the Fordham Rams, falling 65-58. Guard Dae Dae Grant had a pretty forgettable game, picking up four fouls and turning the ball over four times en route to a 3-for-12, 10-point finish.

Duquesne's defeat took them down to 13-7 while Loyola Chicago's win pulled them up to 7-12. Tom Welch will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 16 points this past Saturday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Duquesne's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.