The Duquesne Dukes will take on the Marshall Thundering Herd at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Duquesne is 7-1 overall and 6-0 at home, while Marshall is 7-1 overall and 1-1 on the road. Both sides are off to impressive starts in non-conference play and they hope to contend in their respective conferences with Marshall representing the Sun Belt and Duquesne in the Atlantic 10.

Duquesne vs. Marshall spread: Duquesne -2

Duquesne vs. Marshall over/under: 152 points

Duquesne vs. Marshall money line: Duquesne -120, Marshall +100

What you need to know about Duquesne

The Dukes got by the Ball State Cardinals 78-77 on Saturday thanks to a clutch 3-pointer from guard Jimmy Clark III as the clock expired. Clark filled up the stat sheet, picking up 16 points along with six boards. He's the team's second-leading scorer at 8.4 ppg. Dae Dae Grant leads the way with 19 points per game.

The Dukes have won six straight and their only loss all season was to Kentucky. They're averaging 79 points per game, while giving up 71.

What you need to know about Marshall

Meanwhile, Marshall beat Ohio on the road 83-69 on Saturday. It was the seventh straight win for the Herd after losing their opener against Queens by just one point. Marshall has been tremendous against the spread this season, going 7-1 ATS with a 2-0 ATS mark on the road.

The backcourt trio of Taevion Kinsey (20.5 ppg), Andrew Taylor (19.4 ppg) and Kamdyn Curfman (11.5 ppg) has carried much of the scoring load. Center Micah Handlogten leads the team with 9.9 rebounds per contest.

