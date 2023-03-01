Who's Playing
Massachusetts @ Duquesne
Current Records: Massachusetts 14-14; Duquesne 19-10
What to Know
The Duquesne Dukes and the Massachusetts Minutemen will face off in an Atlantic 10 clash at 7 p.m. ET March 1 at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
It was close but no cigar for the Dukes as they fell 71-67 to the Davidson Wildcats on Sunday. The losing side was boosted by guard Dae Dae Grant, who had 20 points along with six rebounds.
Meanwhile, UMass lost to the Dayton Flyers at home by a decisive 72-54 margin. Despite the loss, the Minutemen got a solid performance out of guard RJ Luis, who had 21 points in addition to nine boards.
Duquesne came up short against UMass in the teams' previous meeting in January, falling 87-79. Maybe Duquesne will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Massachusetts have won four out of their last seven games against Duquesne.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Massachusetts 87 vs. Duquesne 79
- Jan 08, 2022 - Duquesne 78 vs. Massachusetts 74
- Jan 25, 2020 - Massachusetts 73 vs. Duquesne 64
- Mar 02, 2019 - Duquesne 80 vs. Massachusetts 73
- Mar 03, 2018 - Massachusetts 85 vs. Duquesne 75
- Feb 15, 2017 - Duquesne 96 vs. Massachusetts 66
- Feb 14, 2016 - Massachusetts 108 vs. Duquesne 99