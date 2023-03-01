Who's Playing

Massachusetts @ Duquesne

Current Records: Massachusetts 14-14; Duquesne 19-10

What to Know

The Duquesne Dukes and the Massachusetts Minutemen will face off in an Atlantic 10 clash at 7 p.m. ET March 1 at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

It was close but no cigar for the Dukes as they fell 71-67 to the Davidson Wildcats on Sunday. The losing side was boosted by guard Dae Dae Grant, who had 20 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, UMass lost to the Dayton Flyers at home by a decisive 72-54 margin. Despite the loss, the Minutemen got a solid performance out of guard RJ Luis, who had 21 points in addition to nine boards.

Duquesne came up short against UMass in the teams' previous meeting in January, falling 87-79. Maybe Duquesne will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Massachusetts have won four out of their last seven games against Duquesne.