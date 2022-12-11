Who's Playing

New Mexico St. @ Duquesne

Current Records: New Mexico St. 4-3; Duquesne 7-2

What to Know

The Duquesne Dukes' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the New Mexico St. Aggies at 4 p.m. ET Dec. 11 at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse.

The Dukes entered their matchup against the Marshall Thundering Herd on Thursday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The game between them was not particularly close, with Duquesne falling 82-71. The top scorers for Duquesne were guard Jimmy Clark III (19 points) and guard Dae Dae Grant (18 points).

Meanwhile, New Mexico St. was just a bucket short of a win on Wednesday and fell 66-65 to the Santa Clara Broncos. DaJuan Gordon wasn't much of a difference maker for New Mexico St.; Gordon played for 34 minutes with 4-for-15 shooting.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.