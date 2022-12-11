Who's Playing
New Mexico St. @ Duquesne
Current Records: New Mexico St. 4-3; Duquesne 7-2
What to Know
The Duquesne Dukes' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the New Mexico St. Aggies at 4 p.m. ET Dec. 11 at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse.
The Dukes entered their matchup against the Marshall Thundering Herd on Thursday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The game between them was not particularly close, with Duquesne falling 82-71. The top scorers for Duquesne were guard Jimmy Clark III (19 points) and guard Dae Dae Grant (18 points).
Meanwhile, New Mexico St. was just a bucket short of a win on Wednesday and fell 66-65 to the Santa Clara Broncos. DaJuan Gordon wasn't much of a difference maker for New Mexico St.; Gordon played for 34 minutes with 4-for-15 shooting.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.