Who's Playing

North Florida @ Duquesne

Current Records: North Florida 1-2; Duquesne 4-1

What to Know

The Duquesne Dukes will look to defend their home court Monday against the North Florida Ospreys at 7 p.m. ET. Duquesne is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Dukes beat the Colgate Raiders 85-80 this past Friday. Four players on Duquesne scored in the double digits: guard Dae Dae Grant (24), forward Tre Williams (15), guard Tevin Brewer (14), and forward Austin Rotroff (10).

Meanwhile, North Florida didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the South Carolina State Bulldogs this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 72-66 win.

This next game looks promising for Duquesne, who are favored by a full 10.5 points. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped Duquesne to 4-1 and the Ospreys to 1-2. This past Friday the Dukes relied heavily on Dae Dae Grant, who shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 24 points and five rebounds. It will be up to North Florida's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Dukes are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Ospreys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dukes as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.