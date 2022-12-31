Who's Playing

Rhode Island @ Duquesne

Current Records: Rhode Island 4-8; Duquesne 10-4

What to Know

The Duquesne Dukes lost both of their matches to the Rhode Island Rams last season on scores of 54-70 and 77-79, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Dukes and Rhode Island will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 1 p.m. ET Saturday at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Duquesne is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Duquesne's 2022 ended with a 69-57 loss against the Dayton Flyers on Wednesday. Guard Jimmy Clark III (15 points) was the top scorer for Duquesne.

Meanwhile, Rhode Island came up short against the Georgia State Panthers last week, falling 75-66. A silver lining for the Rams was the play of guard Brayon Freeman, who had 21 points.

The Dukes are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Duquesne, who are 7-7 against the spread.

Duquesne is now 10-4 while Rhode Island sits at 4-8. Duquesne is 2-1 after losses this year, Rhode Island 3-4.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Dukes are a big 9-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dukes as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Rhode Island have won six out of their last nine games against Duquesne.