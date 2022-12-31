Who's Playing
Rhode Island @ Duquesne
Current Records: Rhode Island 4-8; Duquesne 10-4
What to Know
The Duquesne Dukes lost both of their matches to the Rhode Island Rams last season on scores of 54-70 and 77-79, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Dukes and Rhode Island will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 1 p.m. ET Saturday at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Duquesne is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
Duquesne's 2022 ended with a 69-57 loss against the Dayton Flyers on Wednesday. Guard Jimmy Clark III (15 points) was the top scorer for Duquesne.
Meanwhile, Rhode Island came up short against the Georgia State Panthers last week, falling 75-66. A silver lining for the Rams was the play of guard Brayon Freeman, who had 21 points.
The Dukes are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Duquesne, who are 7-7 against the spread.
Duquesne is now 10-4 while Rhode Island sits at 4-8. Duquesne is 2-1 after losses this year, Rhode Island 3-4.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $3.00
Odds
The Dukes are a big 9-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dukes as a 9.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Rhode Island have won six out of their last nine games against Duquesne.
- Mar 09, 2022 - Rhode Island 79 vs. Duquesne 77
- Feb 26, 2022 - Rhode Island 70 vs. Duquesne 54
- Feb 27, 2021 - Duquesne 86 vs. Rhode Island 75
- Jan 20, 2021 - Duquesne 71 vs. Rhode Island 69
- Jan 22, 2020 - Rhode Island 77 vs. Duquesne 55
- Jan 30, 2019 - Duquesne 75 vs. Rhode Island 72
- Jan 27, 2018 - Rhode Island 61 vs. Duquesne 58
- Jan 21, 2017 - Rhode Island 90 vs. Duquesne 69
- Feb 20, 2016 - Rhode Island 77 vs. Duquesne 74