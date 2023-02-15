Who's Playing

Current Records: Saint Joseph's 13-12; Duquesne 17-8

Get ready for an Atlantic 10 battle as the Saint Joseph's Hawks and the Duquesne Dukes will face off at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Saint Joseph's didn't have too much trouble with the George Washington Colonials at home this past Saturday as they won 81-69. The Hawks' success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Lynn Greer III, who had 22 points and six assists along with eight rebounds, and guard Erik Reynolds II, who had 24 points in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, the St. Bonaventure Bonnies typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Duquesne proved too difficult a challenge. Duquesne skirted past St. Bonaventure 56-54.

Saint Joseph's is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights Dec. 3 easily too and instead slipped up with a 97-80. In other words, don't count the Dukes out just yet.

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

The Dukes are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Duquesne have won five out of their last nine games against Saint Joseph's.