Who's Playing
Saint Joseph's @ Duquesne
Current Records: Saint Joseph's 13-12; Duquesne 17-8
What to Know
Get ready for an Atlantic 10 battle as the Saint Joseph's Hawks and the Duquesne Dukes will face off at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Saint Joseph's didn't have too much trouble with the George Washington Colonials at home this past Saturday as they won 81-69. The Hawks' success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Lynn Greer III, who had 22 points and six assists along with eight rebounds, and guard Erik Reynolds II, who had 24 points in addition to five boards.
Meanwhile, the St. Bonaventure Bonnies typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Duquesne proved too difficult a challenge. Duquesne skirted past St. Bonaventure 56-54.
Saint Joseph's is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights Dec. 3 easily too and instead slipped up with a 97-80. In other words, don't count the Dukes out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
Odds
The Dukes are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Duquesne have won five out of their last nine games against Saint Joseph's.
- Jan 11, 2023 - Duquesne 92 vs. Saint Joseph's 80
- Jan 26, 2022 - Saint Joseph's 72 vs. Duquesne 61
- Jan 30, 2021 - Duquesne 67 vs. Saint Joseph's 50
- Jan 08, 2020 - Duquesne 78 vs. Saint Joseph's 60
- Mar 14, 2019 - Saint Joseph's 92 vs. Duquesne 86
- Jan 12, 2019 - Duquesne 85 vs. Saint Joseph's 84
- Feb 17, 2018 - Saint Joseph's 82 vs. Duquesne 75
- Mar 04, 2017 - Saint Joseph's 63 vs. Duquesne 60
- Mar 05, 2016 - Duquesne 78 vs. Saint Joseph's 70