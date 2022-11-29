Who's Playing

Santa Barbara @ Duquesne

Current Records: Santa Barbara 4-1; Duquesne 5-1

What to Know

The Duquesne Dukes have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Santa Barbara Gauchos at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 29 at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Duquesne is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The Dukes have more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Alabama State Hornets last Wednesday. Duquesne enjoyed a cozy 75-57 win over Alabama State. Duquesne can attribute much of their success to guard Dae Dae Grant, who had 23 points along with seven boards, and forward Austin Rotroff, who posted a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds in addition to four blocks.

As for Santa Barbara, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They strolled past the North Alabama Lions with points to spare last week, taking the contest 89-71. Guard Ajay Mitchell was the offensive standout of the game for the Gauchos, picking up 17 points and seven assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Dukes are expected to win a tight contest Tuesday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The wins brought Duquesne up to 5-1 and Santa Barbara to 4-1. Duquesne is 3-1 after wins this season, Santa Barbara 2-1.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Dukes are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Gauchos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dukes as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.