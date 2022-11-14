Who's Playing
South Carolina State @ Duquesne
Current Records: South Carolina State 0-2; Duquesne 1-1
What to Know
The South Carolina State Bulldogs are on the road again on Monday and play against the Duquesne Dukes at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 14 at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. The Bulldogs will be seeking to avenge the 83-68 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 16 of 2015.
South Carolina State received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 80-61 to the Tennessee State Tigers.
Meanwhile, Duquesne was expected to have a tough go of it this past Friday, and, well, they did. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 77-52 punch to the gut against the Kentucky Wildcats.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
Duquesne won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Dec 16, 2015 - Duquesne 83 vs. South Carolina State 68