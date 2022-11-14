Who's Playing

South Carolina State @ Duquesne

Current Records: South Carolina State 0-2; Duquesne 1-1

What to Know

The South Carolina State Bulldogs are on the road again on Monday and play against the Duquesne Dukes at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 14 at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. The Bulldogs will be seeking to avenge the 83-68 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 16 of 2015.

South Carolina State received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 80-61 to the Tennessee State Tigers.

Meanwhile, Duquesne was expected to have a tough go of it this past Friday, and, well, they did. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 77-52 punch to the gut against the Kentucky Wildcats.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Duquesne won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.