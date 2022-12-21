Who's Playing

Winthrop @ Duquesne

Current Records: Winthrop 5-7; Duquesne 9-3

What to Know

The Winthrop Eagles' road trip will continue as they head to UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse at 2 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the Duquesne Dukes. Duquesne should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Eagles will be looking to regain their footing.

Winthrop came up short against the LSU Tigers this past Saturday, falling 89-81. A silver lining for Winthrop was the play of forward Kelton Talford, who had 23 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Duquesne didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Indiana State Sycamores this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 92-86 win. Forward Tre Williams was the offensive standout of the matchup for Duquesne, picking up 19 points in addition to eight boards.

The Eagles are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Winthrop is now 5-7 while the Dukes sit at 9-3. Duquesne is 6-2 after wins this year, and Winthrop is 3-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Dukes are a big 10-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dukes as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.