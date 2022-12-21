Who's Playing

Winthrop @ Duquesne

Current Records: Winthrop 5-7; Duquesne 9-3

What to Know

The Duquesne Dukes have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Winthrop Eagles at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 21 at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. The Dukes should still be riding high after a win, while Winthrop will be looking to regain their footing.

Duquesne didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Indiana State Sycamores this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 92-86 victory. Duquesne's forward Tre Williams was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 19 points along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, the Eagles came up short against the LSU Tigers this past Saturday, falling 89-81. A silver lining for Winthrop was the play of forward Kelton Talford, who had 23 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Duquesne's win brought them up to 9-3 while Winthrop's defeat pulled them down to 5-7. The Dukes are 6-2 after wins this season, and Winthrop is 3-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.