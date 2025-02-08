Michigan coach Dusty May, an Indiana graduate, said Saturday he is "very, very happy at the University of Michigan" and downplayed any potential of him taking the IU job, which is now set to open at the end of the season with Mike Woodson's impending resignation. May's comments came after leading the No. 24 Wolverines to a 70-67 win in Bloomington just days after it was reported that Woodson plans on stepping down after the season.

"First of all, it's flattering," May said when asked if he'd have any interest in the Hoosiers job. "That stuff's crazy. I love being at Michigan, and I love our team. We're fighting like crazy. That's it.

"This place [Indiana] is my foundation, but I'm very, very happy at the University of Michigan," he continued. "We came here to win a game, and mission accomplished."

May was considered a potential top Indiana target last season before it eventually brought back Woodson. He then took the job at Michigan and has flourished in his first season, leading it to an 18-5 start.

May's early success in Ann Arbor, along with his previous success at Florida Atlantic and ties to Indiana as a former student manager under Bob Knight, makes May an obvious top-of-list target for IU decision-makers. But May seems content for now leading Michigan -- and most important in his postgame message, he seems too busy to openly contemplate such a decision.

"I love being at Michigan," he said. "That hasn't crossed my mind, other than what friends and family have said. And to be honest, I've eliminated all that."

May agreed to a five-year deal last March with Michigan that will pay him $3.75 million annually, which would put him in the top 25 nationally of coaching salaries according to USA Today's database from the year prior. He has the Wolverines just 0.5 games back of first-place in the Big Ten regular season standings and positioned to win the regular season conference title for what would be just the third time in the last three decades.