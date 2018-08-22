Dwyane Wade's oldest son Zaire picks up his first scholarship offer from a Division I school
Wade is a rising Class of 2020 guard who is using a big summer to bust onto the recruiting scene
Dwyane Wade's oldest son Zaire picked up a Division I scholarship offer this week from Nebraska and coach Tim Miles. It's the first Division I offer for Wade, who this summer has made waves as a standout on the EYBL circuit and garnered interest from a number of schools across the country.
Wade, 16, isn't ranked in 247Sports' rankings as of now, but that may soon come. He's a Class of 2020 point guard who has a good pedigree and an impressive feel for the game that will likely earn him more offers soon.
Zaire, a rising junior who plays at American Heritage in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., played for Each 1 Teach 1 on the EYBL this summer, one of Nike's perennially most stacked squads, and held his own among a team that featured almost exclusively players who are a year older than him. He even went at -- and scored on! -- Tim Hardaway Jr. this summer in a Miami Pro League game.
Though Zaire doesn't have a blue-chip recruiting resume and minimal interest early in his recruitment, he can be encouraged in the fact that his father didn't either. Coming out of high school, Dwyane Wade held only three scholarship offers before joining Marquette, and he still scrapped together a pretty nice career. With the start Zaire's recruitment is off to, he could be on his way to surpassing that number if he continues to stand out among his peers.
