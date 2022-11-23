Who's Playing

App. State @ E. Tennessee State

Current Records: App. State 4-2; E. Tennessee State 3-2

What to Know

The E. Tennessee State Buccaneers will square off against the App. State Mountaineers at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Freedom Hall Civic Center. Appalachian State will be strutting in after a win while the Buccaneers will be stumbling in from a loss.

E. Tennessee State came up short against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Sunday, falling 69-62.

Meanwhile, the Mountaineers bagged an 83-74 victory over the Southeastern Louisiana Lions on Sunday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, E. Tennessee State is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

E. Tennessee State won their first match against Appalachian State 78-69 last season, but Appalachian State managed a nothing to nothing tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a victory.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center -- Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall Civic Center -- Johnson City, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Buccaneers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

E. Tennessee State won one game and tied one game in their last two contests with App. State.