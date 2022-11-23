Who's Playing

App. State @ E. Tennessee State

Current Records: App. State 4-2; E. Tennessee State 3-2

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the App. State Mountaineers will be on the road. They will square off against the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Freedom Hall Civic Center. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just zero points combined.

The Mountaineers beat the Southeastern Louisiana Lions 83-74 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored E. Tennessee State on Sunday, but luck did not. They came up short against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles, falling 69-62.

Appalachian State's win lifted them to 4-2 while E. Tennessee State's defeat dropped them down to 3-2. We'll see if Appalachian State can repeat their recent success or if E. Tennessee State bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center -- Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall Civic Center -- Johnson City, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

E. Tennessee State won one game and tied one game in their last two contests with App. State.