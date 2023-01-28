Who's Playing
Chattanooga @ E. Tennessee State
Current Records: Chattanooga 11-11; E. Tennessee State 8-14
What to Know
The E. Tennessee State Buccaneers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. E. Tennessee State and the Chattanooga Mocs will face off in a Southern battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Freedom Hall Civic Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
It was close but no cigar for the Buccaneers as they fell 71-67 to the Mercer Bears on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Chattanooga was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 85-80 to the Wofford Terriers.
Barring any buzzer beaters, E. Tennessee State is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 3-8 against the spread when favored.
E. Tennessee State had enough points to win and then some against Chattanooga in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, taking their contest 78-62. Will the Buccaneers repeat their success, or do the Mocs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center -- Johnson City, Tennessee
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Buccaneers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Mocs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Buccaneers, as the game opened with the Buccaneers as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
E. Tennessee State have won 12 out of their last 19 games against Chattanooga.
- Jan 21, 2023 - E. Tennessee State 78 vs. Chattanooga 62
- Feb 23, 2022 - Chattanooga 83 vs. E. Tennessee State 77
- Dec 30, 2021 - Chattanooga 82 vs. E. Tennessee State 52
- Mar 06, 2021 - E. Tennessee State 63 vs. Chattanooga 53
- Feb 15, 2021 - Chattanooga 53 vs. E. Tennessee State 51
- Feb 06, 2021 - Chattanooga 67 vs. E. Tennessee State 65
- Feb 05, 2020 - E. Tennessee State 80 vs. Chattanooga 64
- Jan 25, 2020 - E. Tennessee State 75 vs. Chattanooga 64
- Mar 09, 2019 - E. Tennessee State 68 vs. Chattanooga 64
- Feb 02, 2019 - E. Tennessee State 77 vs. Chattanooga 64
- Jan 05, 2019 - E. Tennessee State 96 vs. Chattanooga 70
- Mar 03, 2018 - E. Tennessee State 77 vs. Chattanooga 59
- Feb 03, 2018 - E. Tennessee State 81 vs. Chattanooga 61
- Jan 06, 2018 - E. Tennessee State 85 vs. Chattanooga 66
- Feb 18, 2017 - E. Tennessee State 65 vs. Chattanooga 51
- Jan 28, 2017 - E. Tennessee State 76 vs. Chattanooga 71
- Mar 07, 2016 - Chattanooga 73 vs. E. Tennessee State 67
- Feb 13, 2016 - Chattanooga 76 vs. E. Tennessee State 68
- Jan 16, 2016 - Chattanooga 94 vs. E. Tennessee State 84