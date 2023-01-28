Who's Playing

Chattanooga @ E. Tennessee State

Current Records: Chattanooga 11-11; E. Tennessee State 8-14

What to Know

The E. Tennessee State Buccaneers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. E. Tennessee State and the Chattanooga Mocs will face off in a Southern battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Freedom Hall Civic Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

It was close but no cigar for the Buccaneers as they fell 71-67 to the Mercer Bears on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Chattanooga was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 85-80 to the Wofford Terriers.

Barring any buzzer beaters, E. Tennessee State is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 3-8 against the spread when favored.

E. Tennessee State had enough points to win and then some against Chattanooga in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, taking their contest 78-62. Will the Buccaneers repeat their success, or do the Mocs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center -- Johnson City, Tennessee

Odds

The Buccaneers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Mocs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Buccaneers, as the game opened with the Buccaneers as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

E. Tennessee State have won 12 out of their last 19 games against Chattanooga.