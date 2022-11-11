Who's Playing

Elon @ E. Tennessee State

Current Records: Elon 1-0; E. Tennessee State 1-0

What to Know

The Elon Phoenix will take on the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers at 8:30 p.m. ET Friday at Harrah's Cherokee Center. These two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Elon made easy work of Erskine on Monday and carried off an 80-55 victory.

Meanwhile, everything went E. Tennessee State's way against the Emory & Henry Wasps on Monday as they made off with an 88-66 win.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 1-0. A pair of last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Phoenix are 27th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 13 on average. But E. Tennessee State comes into the game boasting the 24th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 11.3. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Harrah's Cherokee Center -- Asheville, North Carolina

Harrah's Cherokee Center -- Asheville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Buccaneers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Buccaneers, as the game opened with the Buccaneers as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.