Who's Playing

Louisiana @ E. Tennessee State

Current Records: Louisiana 2-0; E. Tennessee State 2-0

What to Know

The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns will square off against the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers at 4:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Harrah's Cherokee Center. Louisiana has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

The Ragin Cajuns didn't have too much trouble with the Harvard Crimson this past Friday as they won 75-61.

Meanwhile, E. Tennessee State had enough points to win and then some against the Elon Phoenix this past Friday, taking their game 77-64.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Louisiana and E. Tennessee State clash.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Harrah's Cherokee Center -- Asheville, North Carolina

Harrah's Cherokee Center -- Asheville, North Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ragin Cajuns are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.