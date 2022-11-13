Who's Playing
Louisiana @ E. Tennessee State
Current Records: Louisiana 2-0; E. Tennessee State 2-0
What to Know
The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns will square off against the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Harrah's Cherokee Center.
Louisiana strolled past the Harvard Crimson with points to spare on Friday, taking the contest 75-61.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between E. Tennessee State and the Elon Phoenix on Friday was still a pretty decisive one as the Buccaneers wrapped it up with a 77-64 victory.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Harrah's Cherokee Center -- Asheville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.