Who's Playing

Louisiana @ E. Tennessee State

Current Records: Louisiana 2-0; E. Tennessee State 2-0

What to Know

The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns will square off against the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Harrah's Cherokee Center.

Louisiana strolled past the Harvard Crimson with points to spare on Friday, taking the contest 75-61.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between E. Tennessee State and the Elon Phoenix on Friday was still a pretty decisive one as the Buccaneers wrapped it up with a 77-64 victory.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Harrah's Cherokee Center -- Asheville, North Carolina

Harrah's Cherokee Center -- Asheville, North Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.