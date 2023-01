Who's Playing

Mercer @ E. Tennessee State

Current Records: Mercer 7-11; E. Tennessee State 7-11

What to Know

Get ready for a Southern battle as the Mercer Bears and the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers will face off at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Freedom Hall Civic Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with E. Tennessee State winning the first 72-64 at home and Mercer taking the second 65-56.

The Bears received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 84-66 to the Furman Paladins.

Meanwhile, E. Tennessee State made easy work of the The Citadel Bulldogs on Wednesday and carried off a 96-74 victory. The oddsmakers were on E. Tennessee State's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

E. Tennessee State's win lifted them to 7-11 while Mercer's defeat dropped them down to 7-11. We'll see if E. Tennessee State can repeat their recent success or if Mercer bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center -- Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall Civic Center -- Johnson City, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

E. Tennessee State have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Mercer.