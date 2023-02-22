Who's Playing

The Citadel @ E. Tennessee State

Current Records: The Citadel 10-19; E. Tennessee State 10-19

What to Know

The The Citadel Bulldogs are 4-12 against the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. The Citadel and E. Tennessee State will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET at Freedom Hall Civic Center. These two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

It was close but no cigar for the Bulldogs as they fell 72-68 to the Wofford Terriers this past Saturday. One thing holding The Citadel back was the mediocre play of forward Stephen Clark, who did not have his best game: he finished with 12 points on 5-for-11 shooting and turned the ball over seven times in his 32 minutes on the court.

Speaking of close games: E. Tennessee State was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 83-79 to the Furman Paladins.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 10-19. The Citadel and the Buccaneers are both 7-11 after wins this year, but that symmetry won't hold for long.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center -- Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall Civic Center -- Johnson City, Tennessee

Odds

The Buccaneers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buccaneers as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

E. Tennessee State have won 12 out of their last 16 games against The Citadel.