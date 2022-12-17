Who's Playing

UNC-Asheville @ E. Tennessee State

Current Records: UNC-Asheville 7-4; E. Tennessee State 4-7

What to Know

The UNC-Asheville Bulldogs are on the road again on Saturday and play against the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers at 4 p.m. ET Dec. 17 at Freedom Hall Civic Center. UNC-Asheville will be strutting in after a win while E. Tennessee State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

UNC-Asheville netted a 94-84 victory over the South Carolina State Bulldogs on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Buccaneers as they fell 78-75 to the Queens University Royals on Wednesday. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but E. Tennessee State had been the slight favorite coming in.

UNC-Asheville had enough points to win and then some against E. Tennessee State when the two teams previously met in December of last year, taking their matchup 79-64. The rematch might be a little tougher for UNC-Asheville since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center -- Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall Civic Center -- Johnson City, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UNC-Asheville have won both of the games they've played against E. Tennessee State in the last eight years.