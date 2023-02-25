Who's Playing

UNCG @ E. Tennessee State

Current Records: UNCG 20-10; E. Tennessee State 11-19

What to Know

The E. Tennessee State Buccaneers and the UNCG Spartans are set to square off in a Southern matchup at 4 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Freedom Hall Civic Center. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Buccaneers bagged a 78-70 victory over the The Citadel Bulldogs on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, UNCG didn't have too much trouble with the Western Carolina Catamounts at home on Wednesday as they won 71-52.

E. Tennessee State is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in 11 of their 15 home games.

E. Tennessee State found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 91-65 punch to the gut against UNCG in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month. Maybe E. Tennessee State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center -- Johnson City, Tennessee

Odds

The Spartans are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UNCG have won ten out of their last 18 games against E. Tennessee State.