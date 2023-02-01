Who's Playing

Wofford @ E. Tennessee State

Current Records: Wofford 13-10; E. Tennessee State 8-15

What to Know

Get ready for a Southern battle as the Wofford Terriers and the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Freedom Hall Civic Center. Wofford will be strutting in after a victory while E. Tennessee State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Samford Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Terriers proved too difficult a challenge. Wofford came out on top against Samford by a score of 85-77. Among those leading the charge for Wofford was forward B.J. Mack, who had 20 points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers came up short against the Chattanooga Mocs this past Saturday, falling 73-64. One thing holding E. Tennessee State back was the mediocre play of guard Jordan King, who did not have his best game: he played for 39 minutes but put up just nine points on 3-for-13 shooting.

It was close but no cigar for the Terriers as they fell 73-71 to E. Tennessee State in the teams' previous meeting last December. Can Wofford avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center -- Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall Civic Center -- Johnson City, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wofford have won nine out of their last 17 games against E. Tennessee State.