Who's Playing
Wofford @ E. Tennessee State
Current Records: Wofford 13-10; E. Tennessee State 8-15
What to Know
Get ready for a Southern battle as the Wofford Terriers and the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Freedom Hall Civic Center. Wofford will be strutting in after a victory while E. Tennessee State will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Samford Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Terriers proved too difficult a challenge. Wofford came out on top against Samford by a score of 85-77. Among those leading the charge for Wofford was forward B.J. Mack, who had 20 points in addition to six rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Buccaneers came up short against the Chattanooga Mocs this past Saturday, falling 73-64. One thing holding E. Tennessee State back was the mediocre play of guard Jordan King, who did not have his best game: he played for 39 minutes but put up just nine points on 3-for-13 shooting.
It was close but no cigar for the Terriers as they fell 73-71 to E. Tennessee State in the teams' previous meeting last December. Can Wofford avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center -- Johnson City, Tennessee
Series History
Wofford have won nine out of their last 17 games against E. Tennessee State.
- Dec 29, 2022 - E. Tennessee State 73 vs. Wofford 71
- Feb 05, 2022 - Wofford 62 vs. E. Tennessee State 60
- Jan 08, 2022 - Wofford 68 vs. E. Tennessee State 57
- Feb 13, 2021 - E. Tennessee State 71 vs. Wofford 49
- Feb 01, 2021 - Wofford 67 vs. E. Tennessee State 62
- Mar 09, 2020 - E. Tennessee State 72 vs. Wofford 58
- Feb 26, 2020 - E. Tennessee State 60 vs. Wofford 54
- Jan 01, 2020 - E. Tennessee State 49 vs. Wofford 48
- Mar 10, 2019 - Wofford 81 vs. E. Tennessee State 72
- Feb 07, 2019 - Wofford 78 vs. E. Tennessee State 76
- Dec 01, 2018 - Wofford 79 vs. E. Tennessee State 62
- Feb 23, 2018 - Wofford 75 vs. E. Tennessee State 71
- Jan 27, 2018 - E. Tennessee State 75 vs. Wofford 62
- Feb 06, 2017 - Wofford 79 vs. E. Tennessee State 76
- Jan 22, 2017 - E. Tennessee State 79 vs. Wofford 72
- Feb 27, 2016 - E. Tennessee State 71 vs. Wofford 66
- Jan 28, 2016 - Wofford 87 vs. E. Tennessee State 73