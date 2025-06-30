EA Sports appears to be capitalizing on the wildly successful recent return of its college football franchise -- and is now playfully teasing what looks like a long-awaited comeback for the college basketball version.

"Bring the Madness. Let's run it back," EA Sports posted on social media Monday morning.

The rather cryptic message sparked a frenzy of speculation among fans, many of whom have waited over a decade for a new installment. The last edition of the beloved NCAA Basketball video game series was released in November 2009, with then-Oklahoma star Blake Griffin gracing the cover.

Since then, the franchise has remained dormant amid legal and licensing issues. Now it seems like March Madness be going digital once again.

According to a report from Matt Brown of Extra Points, the College Licensing Company (CLC) sent a memo to college conference offices on June 26 recommending a proposal from EA Sports to develop a new college basketball video game ("EA Sports College Basketball"), with a targeted release in 2028.

The memo revealed that five companies expressed formal interest after a proposal was issued in November 2024, with three submitting official bids. EA Sports' proposal was the top recommendation. And notably, both men's and women's teams are expected to be included in the game.

Per Brown, the overwhelming financial success of "EA Sports College Football 25" -- which outperformed internal revenue projections -- has reignited developer interest in college sports gaming across the board. A return of college basketball, once viewed as a long shot, now looks like a realistic dunk.

EA Sports' college basketball franchise first launched in 1998 under the name "NCAA March Madness 98," with former Wake Forest star and now-retired San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan on the cover. The annual series ran until 2008, when the name was rebranded to "NCAA Basketball." Only two games -- "NCAA Basketball 09" and "NCAA Basketball 10" -- were released under that new title before the series was discontinued.

The college football series came to an end in 2013 due to disputes over the use of player likenesses. The main lawsuit stemmed from the use of former UCLA basketball player Ed O'Bannon's likeness in "NCAA Basketball 09." Poor sales resulted in the discontinuing of EA Sports' college basketball game in 2009.