Who's Playing

Campbell Fighting Camels @ East Carolina Pirates

Current Records: Campbell 1-0, East Carolina 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

East Carolina is 3-0 against Campbell since December of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The East Carolina Pirates will be playing at home against the Campbell Fighting Camels at 4:00 p.m. ET at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

East Carolina took care of business in their home opener on Monday (and then some). They blew past the Panthers, posting a 91-61 victory at home.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 18.6% better than the opposition, a fact Campbell proved on Monday. They came out on top against the Midshipmen by a score of 59-48.

The Pirates' win bumped their record up to 1-0. As for the Fighting Camels, their win bumped their record up to an identical 1-0.

East Carolina was able to grind out a solid victory over Campbell in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, winning 79-69. Does East Carolina have another victory up their sleeve, or will Campbell turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

East Carolina has won all of the games they've played against Campbell in the last 6 years.