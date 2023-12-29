Who's Playing

ETSU Buccaneers @ East Carolina Pirates

Current Records: ETSU 7-5, East Carolina 7-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The East Carolina Pirates will finish 2023 at home by hosting the ETSU Buccaneers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. East Carolina will be strutting in after a victory while ETSU will be stumbling in from a loss.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.1% better than the opposition, a fact East Carolina proved last Wednesday. They steamrolled past the Hornets 79-50 at home.

East Carolina can attribute much of their success to Brandon Johnson, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 15 rebounds, and RJ Felton, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and 2 assists. Those 15 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, ETSU's good fortune finally ran out on Friday. They lost to the Aggies on the road by a decisive 80-65 margin.

ETSU's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Jaden Seymour, who scored 30 points along with nine rebounds, and Quimari Peterson who scored 20 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Peterson has scored all season. Less helpful for ETSU was Ebby Asamoah's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The Pirates' win bumped their record up to 7-5. As for the Buccaneers, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 7-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: East Carolina have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like ETSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, East Carolina is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on East Carolina: they have a less-than-stellar 4-7 record against the spread this season.

Odds

East Carolina is a big 8.5-point favorite against ETSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Pirates, as the game opened with the Pirates as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138 points.

