Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between East Carolina and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 35-29 lead against FIU.

East Carolina entered the match with three straight losses and they're well on their way to making it four. Can they turn things around, or will FIU hand them another defeat? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

FIU Panthers @ East Carolina Pirates

Current Records: FIU 4-6, East Carolina 7-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.04

What to Know

The FIU Panthers are taking a road trip to face off against the East Carolina Pirates at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. The Pirates took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Panthers, who come in off a win.

Last Saturday, FIU earned an 81-72 victory over Stetson. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Panthers.

Among those leading the charge was Jayden Brewer, who went 7 for 12 en route to 20 points plus five rebounds and two steals. Asim Jones was another key player, earning 12 points in addition to two steals.

Meanwhile, East Carolina's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight defeat. They fell 74-67 to N. Alabama. The Pirates didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite the loss, East Carolina had strong showings from C.J. Walker, who went 9 for 12 en route to 18 points plus five rebounds and three blocks, and Cam Hayes, who posted 17 points. Hayes had some trouble finding his footing against S. Carolina last Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround.

FIU's win ended a 13-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 4-6. As for East Carolina, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-4.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: FIU has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like East Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

FIU is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They haven't treated fans well this season (a 4-6 ensrues that), but at least they enjoy a 6-3 record against the spread.

Odds

East Carolina is a big 7.5-point favorite against FIU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pirates as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.