Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb Bulldogs @ East Carolina Pirates

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 4-8, East Carolina 8-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.08

What to Know

The East Carolina Pirates' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. The Pirates are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.1 points per game this season.

Having struggled with three defeats in a row, East Carolina finally turned things around against FIU on Tuesday. They walked away with a 75-64 victory over the Panthers.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead East Carolina to victory, but perhaps none more so than C.J. Walker, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jordan Riley, who went 7 for 13 en route to 16 points plus six rebounds and three steals.

East Carolina was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in three consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, Gardner-Webb's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fifth straight loss. They fell 86-81 to Georgia Southern.

East Carolina's win bumped their record up to 8-4. As for Gardner-Webb, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-8.

Going forward, East Carolina is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points.

East Carolina beat Gardner-Webb 62-52 in their previous meeting back in December of 2021. Does East Carolina have another victory up their sleeve, or will Gardner-Webb turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

East Carolina is a big 9.5-point favorite against Gardner-Webb, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

East Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.