Who's Playing

George Mason Patriots @ East Carolina Pirates

Current Records: George Mason 2-2, East Carolina 3-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The George Mason Patriots will face off against the East Carolina Pirates at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. The Patriots are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.2 points per game this season.

George Mason will head out to face East Carolina after giving up their first home loss of the season on Wednesday. George Mason lost 70-69 to Central Michigan on a last-minute jump shot From Damarion Bonds. The Patriots didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite their loss, George Mason saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jared Billups, who almost dropped a double-double on 13 points and nine rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Billups' performance made up for a slower game against Stony Brook on Monday.

George Mason struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Central Michigan racked up 16.

Meanwhile, East Carolina had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 15.5 points) and they went ahead and made it three on Tuesday. They claimed a resounding 110-73 victory over the Trojans.

George Mason's defeat dropped their record down to 2-2. As for East Carolina, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 3-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. George Mason hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.2 points per game. However, it's not like East Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 90. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

George Mason took their victory against East Carolina in their previous meeting back in November of 2023 by a conclusive 81-59. The rematch might be a little tougher for George Mason since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

George Mason won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.