Who's Playing

Northeastern Huskies @ East Carolina Pirates

Current Records: Northeastern 1-2, East Carolina 2-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The East Carolina Pirates will stay at home for another game and welcome the Northeastern Huskies at 2:00 p.m. ET on November 19th at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored East Carolina on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Spartans by a score of 83-81.

Despite the loss, East Carolina got a solid performance out of RJ Felton, who earned 33 points along with 9 rebounds. On a positive note, Felton scored a full 40.7% of East Carolina's points, the second time in a row he's earned more than a third of the teams points. Ezra Ausar was another key contributor, earning 24 points along with 8 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Huskies suffered a bruising 80-56 loss at the hands of the Crimson on Tuesday. The over/under was set at 135.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Pirates' defeat dropped their record down to 2-1. As for the Huskies, they now have a losing record at 1-2.

Sunday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: East Carolina have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Northeastern struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.