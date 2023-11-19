Who's Playing

Northeastern Huskies @ East Carolina Pirates

Current Records: Northeastern 1-2, East Carolina 2-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $6.00

What to Know

The East Carolina Pirates will stay at home for another game and welcome the Northeastern Huskies at 2:00 p.m. ET on November 19th at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored East Carolina last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Spartans by a score of 83-81.

Despite the loss, East Carolina got a solid performance out of RJ Felton, who scored 33 points along with 9 rebounds. Felton scored a full 40.7% of East Carolina's points, the second time in a row he's earned more than a third of the team's points. Ezra Ausar was another key contributor, scoring 24 points along with 8 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Huskies suffered a bruising 80-56 loss at the hands of the Crimson on Tuesday. The over/under was set at 135.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Pirates' defeat dropped their record down to 2-1. As for the Huskies, they now have a losing record at 1-2.

In addition to losing their last games, the pair failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead to Sunday, East Carolina is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. This contest will be their fourth straight at home (so far over this stretch they are 1-1 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: East Carolina have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Northeastern struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

East Carolina is a big 8-point favorite against Northeastern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pirates as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.