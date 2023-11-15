Who's Playing

SC Upstate Spartans @ East Carolina Pirates

Current Records: SC Upstate 1-2, East Carolina 2-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

What to Know

The SC Upstate Spartans will head out on the road to face off against the East Carolina Pirates at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 16 more assists than your opponent, a fact SC Upstate proved on Sunday. They put a hurting on the Bruins at home to the tune of 106-48. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 50-28.

Meanwhile, the Pirates were able to grind out a solid win over the Fighting Camels on Saturday, taking the game 77-63. The victory made it back-to-back wins for East Carolina.

East Carolina can attribute much of their success to RJ Felton, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 11 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Bobby Pettiford Jr., who earned 8 points along with 7 assists.

The Spartans' win bumped their record up to 1-2. As for the Pirates, their victory bumped their record up to 2-0.

SC Upstate is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: SC Upstate have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 29.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like East Carolina struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

East Carolina is a big 12-point favorite against SC Upstate, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Pirates, as the game opened with the Pirates as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

Series History

East Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.